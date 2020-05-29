Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

Earlier in the week the figure was 82 but this has increased by one to 83 according to latest case profiles by the HPSC update as of midnight on May 26.

In Roscommon the figure has also risen by one to 320 cases while in Cavan it has risen by four to 833.

The figure for Donegal is 477, Sligo remains static at 129 as does Longford at 281.