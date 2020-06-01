Leitrim stable but increase in Covid-19 cases in surrounding counties

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 cases, valid up until midnight on May 29, in Leitrim, still stands at 83.

In Sligo the number of confirmed cases of the virus remains the same at 129 while in Longford the number has increased by two to 283.

Cavan has increased by one to 834 while Donegal remains the same at 477.

Roscommon now has 333 confirmed cases of Covid-19.