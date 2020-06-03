Aldi to sell reusable face masks in store from tomorrow, June 4

Aldi Ireland has announced today that it will be selling face masks for the first time in all 142 stores nationwide from tomorrow, Thursday, June 4.

Reusable Plain White Facemasks €5.99 per 2 pack – Please note, masks are non-medical grade.

Product information:

Hands should be thoroughly washed or sanitised before use of the face mask

Children under 7 should be supervised during use

This product is not suitable for children under 24 months

Mouth to nose mask with elastic lace

Washable at 95 degrees



Customers shopping in Aldi this month will notice a new traffic light system at store entrances in order to further help with social distancing.

The new technology was successfully trialled at Aldi’s Naas store and is being rolled out to all 142 Aldi stores nationwide from June 15th and will be in place fully by the end of June.

The system works by continuously counting the number of customers entering and exiting the store, showing a green light for capacity and a red light when capacity has been reached.

Once the light goes red the doors to enter the store automatically close and will only re-open again when the next customer leaves the store.

In line with Aldi’s previous commitments, priority access remains in place for frontline workers and older / vulnerable people, and these people are encouraged to go to the front of any queue, with all other customers asked to continue to respect this.