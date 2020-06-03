Carrick-on -Shannon Community School gets green light for major development

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon Frank Feighan has announced that the Carrick-on-Shannon Community School has received Ministerial approval this week for a major new development at the school.

Funding for the large scale classroom construction project has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme administered by the Department of Education and Skills.

The school is set to build 9 new general classrooms, 2 SET rooms, 2 science labs, 1 science prep area, 1 art room, 1 home economics room and other ancillary works.

Deputy Feighan said, “I am delighted for the students, parents and teaching staff at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School that this development has now been sanctioned and I look forward to this additional accommodation being made available to the students of the school.

"I want to congratulate the principal of the school and the management team for submitting a strong application on behalf of the school and for seeing it through to fruition.

“I look forward to seeing the developments at the school begin construction in the not too distant future”.