Shannon users issued warning concerning Carrick-on-Shannon and Hartley bridges

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and users of the Shannon Navigation that there are low hanging wires on Carrick on Shannon and Hartley bridges.

Waterways Ireland is in communication with the relevant agencies to arrange removal of the navigation hazards.

Vessels with a large air draft are advised to proceed with additional caution when passing under Carrick on Shannon and Hartley bridges until the wires are removed.

Waterways Ireland thanks its customers for their co-operation in relation to this matter.