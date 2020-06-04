Easing of restrictions under Phase 2 begins on June 8

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the government's Roadmap for Reopening the country and the economy, he warned that the phases were not guaranteed to run on the dates specified.

The roadmap depends on the behaviour of the virus and if the country experiences an unmanageable spike at any stage, a phase of reopening could be delayed.

We could even move back a phase, if necessary, he warned.

Phase 1 of reopening, which saw builders go back to work and some retailers like hardware shops reopen, came into effect on May 18.

So, will restrictions be eased further through Phase 2 of re-opening next week? It is due to happen on Monday, June 8. It is looking increasingly likely that Phase 2 will commence as scheduled on June 8.

So, what are the measures in Phase 2?

Stay at home

The advice will be to still avoid unnecessary journeys wherever possible. You will be able to travel up to 20 kilometres away from your home as opposed to the 5 kilometre limit which was in place since May 5.

Social visits

Up to four people may visit another household for a short period of time but everyone must keep at least two metres apart from people they don't live with.

Cocooning

Shops will provide dedicated hours for those who are cocooning (people over the age of 70 and those who are medically vulnerable) with strict social distancing and gloves made available. Shoppers should ideally wear face coverings.

Those who are cocooning can have a small number of visitors to their home.

The visitors must wear gloves, face coverings and keep at least two metres away from the person who is cocooning.

Funerals

A slightly larger number of people can be in attendance at funerals but numbers will still be restricted to immediate family and close friends and limited to a maximum number of mourners (to be confirmed prior to June 8) for a limited period of time where social distancing can be maintained.

Work

Those who work on their own, as well as other workers who can keep a two metre distance from others can return to work. Social distancing requirements continue to apply.

Organisations are to develop plans for a return to onsite working by employees in light of Covid-19, considering:

- social distancing compliance

- hygiene and cleaning

- compliance in higher risk situations.

- plans for medically vulnerable or pregnant people

- extended opening hours to enable social distancing.

Remote working

Remote working is to continue for all workers or businesses that can currently do so.



Shops and other commercial businesses

Shops that can reopen:

- Small retail outlets can reopen with a small number of staff on the basis that the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time.

- Marts can be opened where social distancing can be maintained.

- Public libraries may open so long as the numbers allowed in are limited, social distancing is observed and there is strict hand-sanitising in place for anyone who goes into the library.

Group exercise

People can take part in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, involving team sports training in small groups (but not matches) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact.