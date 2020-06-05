Leitrim Library Service to re-open through 'Contact and Collect'

Leitrim Library Service will commence a ‘Contact and Collect’ service to the public from Monday, June 8. This is an interim measure until such time as full library services can resume in light of Covid 19 restrictions.

The service will operate from three libraries initially:

Ballinamore Branch Library (071-9645566)

Carrick-on-Shannon Branch Library (071-9620789)

Manorhamilton Branch Library (071-9856180)

The ‘Contact and Collect ’ service offers a safe system for the lending of physical library material and will be available through email at leitrimlibrary@leitrimcoco.ie and/or by phoning one of the three libraries listed above during the hours of 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm Monday to Friday.

People can ask for a particular book and if it is not available locally all attempts will be made to source in from any library in the country. Once your book is reserved you can make an appointment to collect it from your nearest library.

Arrangements will be in place for items being returned to be placed in designated areas at each library where they will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours in accordance with Department of Health guidelines to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19.

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users access to interact with services requires face to face engagement with staff, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

Library members are encouraged to can continue to use all online services. You can:

Join the library online;

Download e-Books and e-Audiobooks;

Read magazines and newspapers

Take e-Learning or language courses;

Watch or listen to story-times and other online content.

Further information will be available on Leitrim County Council’s website and Social Media Platforms:

Website: www.leitrimcoco.ie

Twitter: @leitrimcoco

Facebook: @leitrimcoco

Instagram: @leitrimcountycouncil