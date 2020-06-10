Funeral details for the late Very Rev Fr Martin Mulvaney

The funeral details have been announced for the late Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, the hugely popular and much-loved parish priest of Rooskey, Kilglass and Slatta who died suddenly at the Parochial House, Rooskey last Monday, June 8, 2020.

His death has caused widespread shock and deep sadness across many communities where he was so well known, admired, respected and loved.

Father Martin was predeceased by his parents James and Bridget and brother Jimmy. He is survived by his sisters Sheila, Nuala, Bridie,Marie and Linda, brothers Michael, Alfie and Leo, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends together with Bishop Kevin Doran and fellow members of the clergy.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St Therese's Church, in is native Ballintogher, Co Sligo.

Due to Covid restrictions this Mass will be celebrated privately but a Mass to celebrate Father Martin's life will take place at a later stage.

May he Rest In Peace.