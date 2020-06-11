Loughan House donates plants to older members of our community

The Loughan House Open Centre is backing the Leitrim Community Response Forum to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blacklion-based centre has donated over 200 plants from its horticultural facility to older people cocooning and communities across Leitrim.

Staff at Loughan House contacted the Forum to offer the welcome donation of 32 bedding plants, 72 lupins, 106 violas and 66 cosmos pots.

Age Friendly Leitrim and Leitrim Civil Defence worked to identify groups and older people who would benefit from the donation

Local Civil Defence volunteers distributed the plants to 13 Tidy Towns groups and 5 Meals on Wheels services in Leitrim. The plants were presented to older people, tidy towns groups and communities on Wednesday and Thursday last and were very well received.

Brian Sweeney, Civil Defence Officer and Community Response Forum member said: “Loughan House contacted the Forum and offered us over 200 plants for distribution to older people and local communities throughout the county.

“We were delighted to accept this generous offer and we wish to thank everyone involved at Loughan House for their kind donation and to the Civil Defence volunteers for their distribution of the plants.”