Can Department can deliver for children with special educational needs

Sinn Féin Cllr Padraig Fallon has said that he is deeply concerned that the Department may not be in a position to deliver anything like the Summer Provision Programme it has announced.

A number of parents have raised the issue with me. Sinn Fein TD Donnacha O Laoghaire has raised the issue in the Dail, Cllr Fallon said.

“Children with Special Educational needs and educational disadvantage are among those who have lost the most from school buildings being closed.

“Parents are under unbelievable strain. Children feel in many instances isolated, frustrated and sad.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone, including teachers, many feel these children are being forgotten and left behind by the State. Many children have regressed, and there are heartbreaking stories from parents

“These children need support and socialisation, and summer or July provision must be central to that.

“Parents are beginning to doubt if it will happen at all.

“A consultation with the Department suggested that this summer scheme would be for children in special schools and classes, excluding the 65% of autistic children in mainstream schools.

“He has contradicted that since then. Meanwhile, the public are remain in the dark.

“There is a heavy emphasis on the school based programme. However, most schools do not feel safe to sign up, they have no protocols, no transport can be organised, they are unsure of insurance. It's the middle of June, only a handful of schools have signed up, and I fear that very few more will.

“The Minister is talking about expanding the scheme significantly, yet he has given no indication how he intends to find the teachers needed.

“The Scheme is vitally important, and it is welcome that children with Downs Syndrome will be included. We need support for children who have lost out so much," he said.