Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to remain unsettled. There will be occasional sunny spells but a warm, humid and unstable airmass over Ireland will sparking off some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the early days of next week.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be warm and humid again with spells of hazy sunshine. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop with local downpours and the risk of hail, especially in midland, northern and western areas. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in light breezes.

Mostly clear in the east on Monday night, but cloud developing in the west and south. It will remain mainly dry with just the slight risk of an isolated shower. Low temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light and variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is that it will remain cloudier in the west with sunny spells developing in the eastern half of the country sparking off some thundery afternoon showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east, Winds will be light northwest or variable.

Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle developing at times on Tuesday night. Low temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light mostly northerly breezes.

Mostly cloudy to start with on Wednesday with the best of the sunny spells developing in the east. Afternoon showers, some heavy, will develop mostly in Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light northerly breezes. Wednesday night will remain mostly dry, mist and low cloud will develop with the risk of a few foggy patches as northerly winds fall light. Low temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for low cloud mist and fog clearing the east during the morning with a risk of heavy afternoon showers developing. Remaining cloudier in the west through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east. Winds will be light and variable.