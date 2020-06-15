WARNINGS: Heavy rain and thunder warnings issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Two weather alerts have been issued for Co Leitrim.

A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Cavan with intense thundery downpours today and rain in excess of 50mm expected to lead to surface flooding on roads.

This warning remains in place up until 6pm this evening, Monday, June 15.

Leitrim has also been included in a 21 county Status Yellow thunder warning issued today by Met Eireann.

The warning applies to counties Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Scattered thunderstorms are developing throughout the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding as a result.

This warning is valid until 9pm tonight.