Kilmore Diocesan Knock Pilgrimage to go virtual

The annual Kilmore Diocesan pilgrimage to Knock is a major event on the diocesan calendar. Many people look forward to travelling to Knock from across the diocese to our National Shrine on the third Sunday in June.

Sadly, we won’t be able to travel this year. Instead, people from the diocese are invited to participate in the ceremonies from their homes this Sunday. Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector at Knock Shrine will pray the rosary at 2:30pm and celebrate Mass and Benediction at 3pm in the Basilica.

In advance of the day, pilgrims may place their petitions online on the Knock Shrine website and these will be placed on the altar. Many pilgrims light candles for their loved ones during their visit to Knock Shrine and this service is also available online.

A candle will be lit at the outdoor candelabra for each request received. Fr Gibbons will read a statement on behalf of Mgsr Liam Kelly, the Diocesan Administrator: “We had planned to travel to Knock Shrine today for our annual Kilmore Diocesan Pilgrimage. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed that and instead we are delighted that you can link-in on-line to the liturgy here in Knock.

"We hope and pray that Mary our Blessed Mother will intercede for us all and that we will be graced with all the blessings we need at this time.” The pilgrimage will be streamed live on www.knockshrine.ie and Radio Maria Ireland (Saorview TV Channel 210) will also broadcast the Mass.