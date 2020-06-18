Martin Kenny TD extends deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the Detective Garda killed in Co Roscommon 

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD has expressed his shock at the news of the shooting dead of a member of An Garda Síochána in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon last night.

He said: "I want to send my deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the Detective Garda who has been killed in the course of his duties in Castlerea in Co Roscommon last night. This is a truly shocking incident.

"This is a reminder of the risks that Gardaí take every day in the line of duty.

"This is difficult day for An Garda Siochána, the Garda's family and his friends and all of his colleagues. My thoughts are with them all at this incredibly difficult time."