The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

The rain will die out during this (Friday, June 19) morning and bright or sunny spells will develop. Some scattered showers will spread from the west during the afternoon and a few may turn heavy. Highs of 15 to 17 Celsius in moderate westerly breezes, which will be fresh at times near the coast.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry with clear spells, cloud will extend from the southwest towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate breezes becoming fresh in the southwest by morning.