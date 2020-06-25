€476,000 for Carrick-on-Shannon Battlebridge Blueway project

Funding of €476,000 to the Carrick-on-Shannon Battlebridge Blueway was announced today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

He allocated almost €885,000 to three projects in Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for 2020, namely €185,000 to the Ballyshannon 2040 ‘Back to Ballyshannon Plan’, €476,000 to the Carrick-on-Shannon Battlebridge Blueway project; and €222,000 to the Tubbercurry Regeneration Project 2020.

The Category 2 funding Minister Ring announced is for projects that require further development to make them ready for construction.

There can be significant work and expense involved in getting projects to the point where they are ready to be delivered.

This support is critical to ensure that a pipeline of ambitious regeneration projects are ready to hit the ground running in the future.

Deputy Frank Feighan said warmly welcomed the funding.

"Today’s announcement relates to Category 2 of the Fund which sets out to provide seed capital funding for strategic, large-scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and contribute to economic development and recovery.

"The funding provided will allow for further development of the projects to take place, such as detailed design, property acquisition or to prepare for the planning and procurement processes.

"The funding provided will enable projects to reach a stage where the concept is developed to a high standard and the project is in a position to commence works," he said.