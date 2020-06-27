Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, June 27, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Geraldine Cahill (née Earley), Kinlough, Leitrim / Tipperary



Geraldine Cahill died suddenly in Luton, England on May 29th, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family Richard, Michael and Siobhan, grandchildren Leon, Amelia and Sophia, sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Luton and Ireland. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Monday June 29th at 11.30 followed by burial in The Good Shepperd Cemetery.

Tom Dempsey, Tashinny, Ballymahon, Longford



Peacefully, in his 93rd year, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon. Predeceased by his wife Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving sons John and Richard, his daughters-in-law Mary and Helen, his grandchildren Jack, Peter, Niamh, Pauric and Eimear, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Tom's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 1pm. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. Burial will take place afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. The family are grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace