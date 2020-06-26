Club Championship draws reveal who the teams will meet

The draws for the 2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship, Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship and Vistamed Junior A Football Championship took place tonight in the McGovern Aughavas Centre of Excellence.

The draws are as follows:

Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Team 1- Eslin

Team 2 - Ballinagleara

Team 3 -Bornacoola

Team 4- Drumkeerin

Team 5 - Aughnasheelin

Group 2

Team 1- Kiltubrid

Team 2- Gortletteragh

Team 3- St Patrick's Dromahair

Team 4 - Annaduff

Team 5 - Carrigallen

Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship

Group 1

Team 1 - Mohill

Team 2- Fenagh St Caillins

Team 3 - St Mary's Kiltoghert

Team 4 - Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins

Team 5- Aughawillan

Group 2

Team 1 - Allen Gaels

Team 2 - Leitrim Gaels

Team 3 - Melvin Gaels

Team 4 - Glencar/Manorhamiltion

Team - Drumreilly