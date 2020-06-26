Club Championship draws reveal who the teams will meet
The draws for the 2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship, Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship and Vistamed Junior A Football Championship took place tonight in the McGovern Aughavas Centre of Excellence.
The draws are as follows:
Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1
Team 1- Eslin
Team 2 - Ballinagleara
Team 3 -Bornacoola
Team 4- Drumkeerin
Team 5 - Aughnasheelin
Group 2
Team 1- Kiltubrid
Team 2- Gortletteragh
Team 3- St Patrick's Dromahair
Team 4 - Annaduff
Team 5 - Carrigallen
Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship
Group 1
Team 1 - Mohill
Team 2- Fenagh St Caillins
Team 3 - St Mary's Kiltoghert
Team 4 - Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins
Team 5- Aughawillan
Group 2
Team 1 - Allen Gaels
Team 2 - Leitrim Gaels
Team 3 - Melvin Gaels
Team 4 - Glencar/Manorhamiltion
Team - Drumreilly
