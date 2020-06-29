Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christina (Tina) Slevin (née Fitzgerald), Mohill, Leitrim / Sligo

Christina (Tina) Slevin (neé Fitzgerald), Mohill, Co Leitrim and Bellaghy, Charlestown, Co. Sligo, Saturday, June 27th, peacefully at home, in the arms of her beloved husband and family. Much loved and deeply missed by Tim, her husband of 60 years, son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Mona, brothers Micheál and Paddy, her sisters-in-law Ann and Maureen, brother-in-law Dermot, nieces, nephews and large extended family, her much cherished circle of friends and neighbours and the many guests she welcomed over 50 years to Coolabawn House. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Monday the 29th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In the interests of public health and following current guidelines, Tina’s home will be private and sadly, restrictions will apply to the Funeral Mass and Burial. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tina’s life will take place at a later date.

Joe Gilfillan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Gilfillan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday 28th June 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Northwest Hospice Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Noreen Feely, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew James, niece Carol, aunt Sister De Chantel, aunt-in-law Beatrice Egan, cousins, friends and neighbours. The funeral cortege will arrive at St Brigid’s Church Dangan for 11am Mass on Tuesday 30th June. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director Kilmore. In line with government and HSE guidelines, Joe’s funeral mass will be celebrated privately. For those who wish to view Joe’s Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on the morning of the funeral and may be viewed on Facebook by following the link https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Gilfillan-RIP-101140251666266.

Adelaide Murray (Grunewald), Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Adelaide Murray (Grunewald), Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Suddenly, at home. Pre-deceased by her sister Patricia Conway, Tulsk. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Rainer Grunewald, her sons Edgar and Udo, daughter Shona, her brother Michael (Essex, UK) sisters Margaret (Essex, UK), Kitty McLoughlin, Claremorris, her extended family, neighbours, work colleagues at North West Hospice, Sligo, and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday 30th June from 3.30 - 8.30pm. Private Funeral Mass on Wednesday 1st July with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone especially the vulnerable, the government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular with regard to social distancing and handshaking. A memorial mass to celebrate Adelaides life will take place at a later date.

Paul Andrew King, 5 Cathedral View, Elphin, Roscommon

Paul Andrew King, 5 Cathedral View, Elphin, Co. Roscommon and formerly Benhooks Avenue, Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, England. 27th June, 2020. At Roscommon University Hospital. After a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Roy Peter King and Joan Mary Elizabeth King (nee Randall) and loving partner of the late Maura. Paul will be sadly missed by his family, relatives, good neighbours, work colleagues at Tiernan’s Elf Inn Restaurant, carers and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Paul’s funeral is private to family and friends only. Prayers for family and friends in Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday morning (1st July) at 11am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 1230pm.

Danny Clancy, Lenabane Avenue, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Kinlough, Leitrim

Danny Clancy(retired shop owner) Lenabane Avenue, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town and formerly of Kinlough, Co Leitrim. June 26th, 2020; (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at Sonas Care Centre, Cloverhill. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Vera, heartbroken daughter Catherine, son-in-law Kevin Mullarkey, adored granddaughters Aoife and Caoimhe, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Danny’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Monday morning at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery but will be private to family only. Danny’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast locally on the Roscommon Parish Radio on 105.9 FM and also on Ros FM 94.6 and www.rosfm.ie.

Myra Lavery (née Gaffney), Killenna, Leckaun, Leitrim

Myra Lavery (nee Gaffney), Killenna, Leckaun, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, house and funeral are private to family. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Annie McGovern (née McHugh), Tullytrasna, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully in the care of St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblaney. She will be sadly missed by her sons Peter, Francis, Hughie & Noel, her daughters Mary & Ann, her twin sister Bridget, sister-in-law Mary Kate (McHugh), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends. Due to current guidelines, Annie's Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough on Monday 29th June at 1pm will be private to extended family.

Geraldine Cahill (née Earley), Kinlough, Leitrim / Tipperary

Geraldine Cahill died suddenly in Luton, England on May 29th, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family Richard, Michael and Siobhan, grandchildren Leon, Amelia and Sophia, sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Luton and Ireland. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Monday June 29th at 11.30 followed by burial in The Good Shepperd Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace