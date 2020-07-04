Ballymahon's Maura Higgins launches 34-piece make-up range with Inglot
Ballymahon's Maura Higgins
Last year, she strutted into the Love Island villa and captured the attention of the world. This year, she's launching her own makeup collection. It's safe to say it's been an eventful 12 months for Maura Higgins.
The Ballymahon beauty has launched a stunning 34-piece makeup collection with Inglot, which has been on sale from Thursday from selected pharmacies and Inglot stockists.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on