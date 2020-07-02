Latest Covid-19 figures for Leitrim and surrounding counties show an increase

Latest figures released from the National Public Health Emergency team show an increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

As of midnight on June 29 (cases profile last update) there were 80 cases in the county.

In Roscommon the figure remains the same at 345 as does Cavan at 862.

However there were increases in neighbouring counties with 286 cases now in Longford, 141 in Sligo and 465 in Donegal.