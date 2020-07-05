Leitrim remembers Packie Mulvey

This week Aughnasheelin GAA paid tribute to the late Packie Mulvey.

The club wrote:

Packie – A True Gael – a Proud Aughnasheelin Man – he has been involved in our Club from an early age and till his death he was one of our Presidents an honour of which he was very proud.

He started his playing career in the 1940’s and graced many a football field over the years – he was a nifty footballer with his red locks – he was speedy and strong playing mostly in the centre of the field – he became known as MacAlinden.

There are a few different stories as to how he got that title but we will go with the one that he resembled the great Leo MacAlinden, an Armagh native who came to work and play football in Leitrim, he was also a red headed speedy centrefielder, unfortunately, he didn’t have much silverware to pick up during his playing career.

He had many roles in the Club he was a referee, manager and selector for many years, he also served as Chairman, Treasurer, he was involved with the Park Committee, he was a County Board Delegate - he was very involved in the fundraising aspect of the Club and back in the 50’s when the bank balance was very low, himself and a few of his fellow club men dug into their own pockets to make sure the Club was affiliated, there were even dances in the Grannery at his house to help finance the Club.

At a meeting when discussing ways to fundraise he came up with the reply ‘We’ll Learn a Concert’. He attended many All Ireland Finals – himself and his travelling companions Tommy Costello and James McCaffrey made a weekend of it in Dublin heading off on Friday and returning on Monday – some stories to be told from those excursions meeting up with many fellow Aughnasheelin citizens in Dublin.

Over his 90 years he witnessed the progression of our Club – from playing in the Forge Meadow, Mick Gilhooly's Shreheen – togging out under a bush to our current club room and grounds which was within a stones throw of his home, indeed many's an evening he would stop off to chat to the young lads who were having a kick around and indeed many's a trick they played on him.

The door was always open at his home in Corrabeeher - it was a Ramblin House and was well visited by the Dolan and Crompton Army when they were growing up and in recent years became the Corrabeeher Hotel to Fr Leo while he visited his beloved Achadh ná Síleann.

As a proud President of our Club he was honoured and delighted to present the medals to our Intermediate Champions for 2017 at our Dinner Dance in the Landmark Hotel and to be interviewed on the night by John Lynch.

Packie enjoyed a long life and loved to socialise and meet people, he enjoyed music and dancing. Packie was always so proud of Aughnasheelin and its people - young and not so young especially of all those who donned the Green and White for Aughnasheelin.

He is gone to rejoin the many Aughnasheelin greats who have gone before him – Packie was a legend - rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.