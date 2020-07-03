Reminder to motorists that Carrick-on-Shannon's Main street is closed to traffic

Motorists are reminded that the Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon is closed to traffic until Friday, October 30.

The street is currently closed between St George's Terrace and the Park Lane Junction. However, it is important to note that businesses along this section of road are all still open and there is free parking nearby at the rear of the town's fire station just off Park Lane.

Local access is being maintained for residents living in the area and arrangements are also being made to facilitate deliveries to business on Main Street however no other motorists are allowed to enter this area.

Traffic has been diverted via the Old Dublin Road to the Shannon Roundabout on the N4 and West along the N4 to Shannon Bridge where they can access St George’s Terrace Via Bridge Street Lower and Quay Street. This detour will remain in place until Friday, October 30.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.