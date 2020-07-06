Closure of Blueway Water Park seen as devastating blow to Leitrim

The decision of the owners of the Drumshanbo Blueway Water Park to close this week has been described as ‘devastating’ by FG Cllr Enda Mc Gloin.

This decision was taken following news that the park’s insurers were not in a position to renew the annual premium and attempts to find an alternative quote resulted in a 150% increase in the premium.

“The Blueway Water Park was a tremendous asset to Drumshanbo and the Lough Allen region providing a fabulous facility for children complimentary to the hotel, the Blueway, Moorlands Equestrian Centre and local self-catering providers. This park was a further reason for young families to holiday in our area” stated Cllr McGloin.

“I have today written to the new Minister, Jack Chambers who is Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance outlining that insurance cover for the park went from €10,000 annual premium to over €25,000 leaving the business unviable with only a UK company willing to cover the business leaving the business owners even having to cover the first €5,000 of the claim themselves!”

“Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on our local service businesses however access to insurance is having an equally depressing impact and something needs to be done to deal with this otherwise any attempt by government to stimulate the local economy is a waste of time and money”

“I accept Minister Chambers needs time to read into his brief and I know the previous Minister Michael D’arcy worked hard to bring in insurance companies and get the industry to explain their actions however unless actions are taken to deal with spurious claims and a legal industry complicit in the current system a long term solution to this problem is not possible I feel”

“The owners and investors in the Blueway Water Park invested a lot of money and brought tourists to our area and enhanced our product here in the Drumshanbo region to compliment government investment we now need this new government to find a solution quickly otherwise more and more businesses like this will close," concluded the Drumshanbo based councillor.

In a statement on their facebook earlier this week the owners outlined "It is with utter disappointment that we have to inform you that we will be closing our park next Wednesday evening at 5pm for the 2020 season. This decision is due to a lack of insurance providers in the leisure activity industry and our inability to secure viable insurance options as of 9/7/2020.



"We remain optimistic and hopeful that we will be back bigger and better than ever next May catering for school tours and group bookings. Thanks for all the continued support and we wish you all an enjoyable summer."