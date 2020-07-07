Blaithín Gallagher to chair Green Party leadership contest hustings

Green Party leadership candidates Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan will take part over the next eight days in a series of online membership hustings chaired by the National Coordinator of the Green Party, Bláithín Gallagher from Mohill.

Ms Gallagher, who resides in Creevelea with her family, contested the last general election for the party in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

The hustings have been organised regionally according to EU constituencies, and will begin tonight, July 7. Members from each region will be able to ask questions of the candidates via Zoom.

Catherine Martin, the party's deputy leader, is challenging its leader, Eamon Ryan, for the position.

The dates for the hustings are as follows:

Tuesday, July 7, 7pm to 9pm, Ireland South constituency.

Saturday, July 11, 11am to 1pm, Dublin constituency.

Tuesday, July 14, 7pm to 9pm, Midlands-North West and Northern Ireland constituencies.