Government to discuss Leitrim landslide in Dail this evening

The Government response to the recent bogslide on Shaas Mountain, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim will be raised in the Dáil this evening with the Minister Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht by Deputies Marian Harkin and Michael Fitzmaurice.

It is one of the Topical Issues, selected by the Ceann Comhairle, for consideration today. Topical Issues are scheduled for discussion from 6.10pm to 6.58pm.

The Deputies have 2 minutes each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 4 minutes to reply.

The Deputies have 1 minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 2 minutes for a concluding statement.