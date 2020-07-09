Slight rise in region'sl Covid-19 cases

Latest figures released from the National Public Health Emergency team show that the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim remains static at 82.

As of midnight yesterday, July 8 (cases profile last update) data shows that Donegal also remains the same with 466 cases as does Roscommon with 346 cases.

However other neighbouring counties show a slight increase.

In Cavan the number has increased by one from 864 cases to 865.

There are 287 cases now in Longford, an increase of one while Sligo also saw one more case increasing to 146.