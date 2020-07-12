Good news for Leitrim parents - announcement made on school transport refunds

Details of how school transport fees will be refunded to Donegal families have been announced.

News that refunds would be given were announced back in late April. And with 50% of next year’s fees due to be paid by the end of July, many parents are now keen to get their refund.

Bus Éireann operates the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills, and is managing the refund process. Families who paid a fee for school transport in 2019/20 will receive a refund for the unused portion following the public health measure of closing schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The amount of refund due is based on the number of standard school days missed, and the original fee paid. School transport fees are capped per family, and so too are the refunds.

In the case of primary students, schools were closed for 31% of the year, and the annual fee is €100.

For post-primary students, with a shorter school year, schools were closed for 26% of the year, and the annual fee is €350.

A small number of people who paid fees in February will receive smaller refunds pro rata to their contribution.

Some families will not be due any refund. They are families who availed of the medical card waiver scheme; families who had not paid the second portion of the annual fees; or families who cancelled their bus tickets before March 12, 2020.

Anyone who is eligible for a refund can expect to receive an email from Bus Éireann. The refund will automatically be made to the bank card from which the fee was paid, or by cheque if a card was not used.

This is an automatic process and there is no need to take any action except in the following circumstances:

Change of address - Anyone who has changed address since they paid the school transport fee is asked to contact Bus Éireann here. Family ID and proof of new address will be required.

Change of bank card - If the card from which the payment was made has changed, expired, been lost or damaged Bus Éireann will not be able to process the refund and will contact the payee to resolve the matter.

Anyone who has not yet received the refund is advised to contact Bus Éireann at Covid19Refunds@buseireann.ie or their local school transport office.

People can also contact Bus Éireann’s Customer Care team at 1850 836 611 between 8.30am and 6.00pm daily.

Refunds Due

1 primary school child: €31.15

2 primary school children: €62.30

3+ primary school children: €68.52

1 special education needs concessionary child (whether primary or post-primary): €31.15

1 post primary school child: €92.22

2 post primary school children: €171.26

3+ post primary school children: 171.26

1 primary, 1 post primary: €123.36

1 primary, 2 post primary: €202.46

2 primary, 1 post primary: €171.26

1 primary, 3+ post primary: €202.46

2+ primary, 2+ post primary: €202.46

3+ primary, 1 post primary: €177.54

3+ primary, 2+ post primary: €202.46