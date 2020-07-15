What does the deferral of Phase 4 mean to people in Leitrim?

Ireland will not progress to Phase 4 of the roadmap on reopening as planned next week, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said that Cabinet has agreed that current health measures on Covid-19 should remain in place until 10 August.

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle, Mr Martin said that the Government identified five key priority areas:

- Face coverings must be worn in all shops and retail settings and shopping centres. Retail staff will also be required to wear them unless there is a partition in place or there is a space of 2 metres between them and customers.

- Pubs, bars, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed until 10 August. Pubs currently serving food can remain open.

- Social visits to people's homes should be limited to a max of ten people from no more than four different households.

- Current restrictions of 50 people in indoor gatherings, 200 at outdoor gatherings is being extended until 10 August.

- It is continuing to advise against all non-essential travel.