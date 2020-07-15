Man arrested in Longford following seizure of cocaine and cannabis

Gardaí have seized approximately €50,000 worth of drugs and arrested a man during a search operation in Shroid, Co. Longford this evening, Wednesday, July 15.

A vehicle was stopped and searched by Gardaí attached to the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit at 8.30pm this evening.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €30,000 were seized.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.