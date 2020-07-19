Landmark Ballinalee pub the Stag’s Head Bar up for sale

Ballinalee’s landmark pub, the Stag’s Head, is up for sale.

The historic landmark property is very centrally situated in Ballinalee.

The large lounge area can accommodate up to 450 patrons with convenient sectioning available of areas for specific functions each with bar facilities.

Accommodation on first floor comprises of four bedrooms, living room, study and a bathroom finished to a high standard following recent refurbishment.

