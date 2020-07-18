Longford Gardaí seize over €40k in suspected money laundering probe

Gardaí in Longford have seized cash in excess of €40,000 as a result of information received regarding suspected money laundering, targeting persons of interest in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation.

A search warrant was obtained on Friday evening, 17th July, 2020 and a search was carried out at a residence in Longford.

The search was conducted by members from Longford District and assisted by Armed Support Unit in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 18th July, 2020.

During the course of the search cash was seized in excess of €40,000.

One man was present during the course of the search, no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.