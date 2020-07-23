Devastation laid bare by recent flooding as Dromahair family thanks local community

The very fine spell of weather experienced during the first two months of lockdown brought some respite to the public in a time of great uncertainty.

Good weather in Ireland, however, never lasts and it can change very quickly and often with dramatic and devastating effect.

That was the case for the Gethins family who live at Soxline, Dromahair.

Michael and Sharon and their two sons Adam (14) and Karl (11) experienced it first hand when four days of incessant rainfall following the lengthy dry spell saw floodwaters enter their house up to a depth of two feet.

Sharon explained what happened and said flooding on the site is unfortunately not a new occurrence.

In 2001, their dream came true when Leitrim County Council granted them planning permission to build their future ideal home. With hard work and commitment the couple moved into their dream home in 2002 however in the course of the next few years flooding on the site became a serious issue.

Sharon said that on a number of occasions the water levels in the River Bonet and its tributaries reached the doorstep of their home with the result that insurance companies would no longer cover flooding and they regarded the area as a flood plain.

From then on the Gethins family lived in fear of rising water levels and that their beautiful home would be destroyed.

On Monday, June 29 last their worst nightmare came true. After four days of incessant heavy rainfall the River Bonet burst its banks along with the tributaries with water entering through all the walls and the doors up to a depth of two feet.

The entire ground floor was submerged. The road leading to the house was impassable with only tractor access. Their good neighbours and kind community worked tirelessly for 13 hours with water pumps and brushes in an effort to keep the water at a manageable level.

When the water subsided the true devastation was laid bare - floors, walls, furniture, household equipment all destroyed. Apart from the personal loss and devastation suffered by the Gethins family the flood could have caused a loss of life.

Sharon said an ambulance, fire brigade and gardai were called to the scene of the flood nearby to rescue a lady in terrible distress who was stranded in her car. She was taken to Sligo Hospital.

Flooding like this has happened on a number of occasions in the past, most recently in 2015, and the community feels that this flooding issue needs to be addressed urgently in order to prevent a tragedy in the future.

The recent flooding has also had an impact on the lives of many neighbours in the area where driveways were blocked by rising water.

Sharon pointed out that in the event of an emergency the access to their homes would also be blocked.

Livestock and fodder were lost, she added, and many carcasses of drowned sheep could be seen in the surrounding area when the water subsided.

Sharon said that, sadly, the River Bonet has not been given the maintenance necessary to prevent an occurrence like this.

“On walking the river bank from where the river enters Lough Gill, you will see the serious problems of overgrowth, tree trunks and most disgraceful of all, household appliances, dumped recklessly and obstructing the water flow,” she said.

The Gethins family would like to acknowledge the visits and support of councillors, local authority staff, TDs, OPW officials and many others who are engaged in drawing up a plan of relief measures for the prevention of further flooding in the Dromahair Bonet catchment area and the local community is looking forward to urgent action in this regard.

In a time of great pain, hopelessness and distress, the family have been hugely supported by the kindness and generosity of the local community and their neighbours.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by the local community to help the Gethins family financially and has raised €20,000. Sharon would like to thank everyone in the local community and let them know how grateful they are for their kindness and continued support.

This generous community spirit will help them move forward to rebuild their family home as they offer their gratitude and appreciation to their good neighbours, community and friends for their work and their financial support.