War of words between local TDs

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny TD, a constituency colleague of Marc MacSharry, has reacted to the Fianna Fáil TD’s comment that public servants are using the Covid-19 situation “as cover to lie on the couch and watch box sets, returning an odd call here and there and doing the maximum of the minimum to tick over during this period”.

Deputy Kenny said: “Such a sweeping generalisation is very unfair and just not true. I work with public servants in the government departments, in local authorities and in the health and other services every day and I know that they are hard-working people, doing their best, like the rest of us, in this pandemic.

“I believe that Deputy MacSharry should apologise and withdraw the remarks which must be upsetting to those who are doing their utmost to fulfil their duties while working from home or juggling childcare duties with partners and families in order to go to work.

“This is not a time to be sniping at people. Personally I am very grateful to the public servants with whom I work.”