Not enough beds in refuge centres for people escaping domestic abuse

Longford/Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has said in the Dáil that there are not sufficient beds in refuge centres for people who are escaping domestic abuse.

Speaking on July 28 during the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020: Second Stage, Deputy Clarke raised the issue, highlighting that she believes it is the perpetrator of the abuse who should leave the home.

Deputy Clarke commented, “Through the actions of others, people who are escaping domestic abuse and their children no longer feel safe in their homes.”

The Mullingar-based TD added, “No viable options exist at the moment for them. There are not sufficient beds in refuge centres for people who believe that is the best course of action for them. My opinion is the opposite of that, and that it is the perpetrator of the abuse who should leave the home.”

She asked Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Darragh O'Brien TD what is to become of these people?

She concluded, “What steps will this Government take to ensure that those who are being victimised and brutalised in their own homes are not forced to stay in an environment like that?”