€25k in funding for youth organisations and projects in Leitrim and Sligo

Local Sligo-Leitrim TD and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan, has today, Thursday 6th August, welcomed €25k funding for four youth organisations and projects in counties Sligo and Leitrim.

"I am delighted to confirm along with my colleague the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman TD, €25,371 for youth organisations and projects in Sligo and Leitrim" Minister Feighan said.

The funding is part of a capital grant for 147 targeted staff-led youth projects/services and 25 national youth organisations across the country.

The four organisations or projects to benefit include :

- Mohill Community Youth Project - €5,342

- Leitrim Youth Project - €3,352

- Sligo Youth Information Centre - €4,118

- Sligo Leitrim Home Youth Liaison - €12,559

Minster Feighan went on to say "as Minister with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, I know just how important these youth organisations and projects are to support young people in times of difficulty and to give them a safe space to socialise."

"I recognise that the Covid-19 crisis has been difficult on young people who found themselves unable to meet up with their friends as normal during the school holidays. It is great to see this funding announced today which will support young people right across Sligo and Leitrim. This is on top of €714,000 awarded today to National organisations like Macra na Feirme, The Order of Malta Cadets, Scouting Ireland, SpunOut and Youth Work Ireland who do great work across the North West" Minister Feighan concluded.

The grants provide for youth services to purchase and replace essential equipment to support the running of their services for young people.

Minister O'Gorman said: “The grants announced today are part of the Government’s commitment to support and enhance youth services right across the country. Young people are facing unique and significant challenges this year, and helping them overcome these challenges is a key priority for the Government.”