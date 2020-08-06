€38,385 allocated to mitigate flooding in Rossinver

Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal TD and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan has today, Thursday 6th August, welcomed over €38k in flood mitigation funding for the Glenariff River, Rossinver.

The funding was confirmed to Minister Feighan by Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O'Donovan TD.

"I am delighted to confirm, along with Minister O'Donovan that €38,384 funding has been approved to Leitirim County Council," Minister Feighan said.

"The funding will be used to carry out a tree management programme & channel improvements over a distance of 4km on the Glenariff River," Minister Feighan concluded.

"We all know the impact flooding can have on local areas including homes, businesses and farm land, therefore the funding announced is very welcome".