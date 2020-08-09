Huge excitement in the north west as hospital coffee shop sells €195,000 Euromillions ticket

A Euromillions prize of €195,042 was won in a coffee shop in Sligo University Hospital which serves much of south Donegal.

It is not yet known who is the lucky winner, but the ticket was bought in the Aramark-run shop in the hospital. The Euromillions player matched five numbers and a lucky star in Friday evening's draw, and was only one number away from the €64 million jackpot.

There is much excitement in the hospital where it is great to have a positive news story after the challenging months since Covid-19 took hold in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 05, 20, 21, 36, 41 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 11.