FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Major supermarket chain recalls two chicken products due to presence of Salmonella
AN ALERT WITH WAS ISSUED BY THE FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of two chicken products from Iceland due to the presence of Salmonella.
Iceland is recalling batches of its 'Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers' and its Southern Fried Chicken Popsters', due to the presence of Salmonella.
Products
Country Of Origin: Poland
Iceland Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers; pack size: 400g; best before dates: 27/02/2021, 17/03/2021 and 08/04/2021.
Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters; pack size: 220g; best before date: 04/04/2021.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
