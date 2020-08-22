Ceann Comhairle calls for Golf Society to be wound up in wake of #golfgate

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, has written to the Secretary of the Golf Society, calling for the society to be 'wound up as a matter of urgency'.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: “While recognising that the Golf Society operates independently of the Oireachtas I write to suggest that, in the aftermath of this week’s events in Clifden, the society as it is currently structured and named be wound up as a matter of urgency.

He added: “This I believe is a necessary action for the society in the aftermath of this week’s events. The event has seriously undermined and damaged public confidence in the Oireachtas and in what I hope is our mutual commitment to public health and to the people we serve.”