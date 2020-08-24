Kiltyclogher Community Sensory Garden in North Leitrim announced as winners of Get Ireland Growing Community Growbox

Following the announcement of the nationwide Get Ireland Growing initiative on June 30, applications from all across the country have flooded into www.GetIrelandGrowing.ie to be in with a chance to win a Community GROWBox.

Kiltyclogher Community sensory garden in North Leitrim which was entered by Chairperson of Kiltyclogher Community Council Paul Slattery submitted an application for a Community GROWBox on behalf of the group stating, ‘We are in the process of completing our Community Garden in Kiltyclogher and have used most of our funds on the purchase and construction of the poly-tunnel, the raised beds and the topsoil. It has taken a year to get it to this stage and we have just begun to plant. We have some decorative flowers and shrubs but need to find more plants for our fab new growing space. We have a trained gardener, Kevin leading the project and we have plans for teaching our community in growing more home produce in this shared space. Any additional seeds or plants would be most welcome at this stage. There are approximately 20 participants in the garden at the moment and we hope to steadily increase this number into the future.

"It has been difficult to continue the work during COVID-19 restrictions and as a result, we have not reached completion as of yet. Our local hero Kevin has been working extremely hard on the project and the Community Council are assisting in whatever ways we can.”

The sensory garden is designed to stimulate the senses and can be of particular benefit in enhancing the quality of life for people with a diverse set of challenges, they also benefit young children in developing their senses by using flowers, plants and materials that engage sight, smell, touch, taste and sound.

The plan for the Sensory garden

A Community GROWBox is a bespoke ‘seed library’, and once filled with the contents of the Community GROWBox it offers a community library of 100 packs of vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds all freely available to interested growers. These community growers are also encouraged to return seeds that they don’t use, along with others of their own that might otherwise go to waste

It is hoped that each Community GROWBox will enable several hundred people to grow their own and in addition provide more food for pollinators this summer. And there is now an opportunity for all budding growers to be in with a chance to win a Community Garden to the value of €5,000. Participants are asked to get together with family and friends, take a picture of your harvest and include your local flag or colours and share the image on social media tagging @EnergiaGIG and using #GetIrelandGrowing state why you could win the community garden. For further details see www.getirelandgrowing.ie The closing date is August 28th

Through this initiative, Energia has supported 257 community groups with grants totalling €220,000. The recipients include schools, NGOs and Not for Profits, community gardens and allotment groups, GIY groups, hospitals, crèches, direct provision centres and men's sheds all across the country.