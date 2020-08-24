Coast Guard issues warning ahead of #StormFrancis

The Coast Guard has issued a reminder to members of the public to exercise caution on exposed areas including along the coast over the next 36 hours.

As consequence of Storm Francis moving into the South West, Met Éireann are forecasting that weather will turn very wet and windy early this evening (Monday, August 24) with some torrential downpours and possible flooding. This weather is forecasted to continue into Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses the country with further heavy falls of rain and the continued risk of flooding.

Very windy or stormy conditions are expected on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland. Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Some disruption is likely with possible structural damage. Gale force winds from South East to East winds eventually veering to the South West and West are forecasted for all Irish coastal waters.

A status orange rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford has been issued and other areas are impacted by Status Yellow warning.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast use VHF CH 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard