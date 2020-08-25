REVEALED: The towns, villages and localities in Ireland with the highest rates of Covid-19
Figures from the Government of Ireland show the towns, villages and localities in the country with the highest rates of Covid-19 since the outbreak began earlier this year. The details are contained in Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub.
The 35 areas with the highest rates per 100,000 as of August 12 are spread right across the country.
Crossalare in Monaghan has the highest rate per 100,000. An area with a population of 756 has registered 83 positive cases.
Athleague West in Roscommon has the second highest rate with 8,768 cases per 100,000.
Below is a list of the 35 Electoral Areas in Ireland with the highest number of cases per 100,000 since the outbreak began. All have had an incidence rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people.
The overwhelming majority of the electoral areas in the country have recorded less than five cases and as such are given a rate of 0 cases per 100,000.
Crossalare (Monaghan) - 10,978 cases per 100,000
Athleague West (Roscommon) - 8,768 cases per 100,000
Rathornan (Carlow) - 8,539 cases per 100,000
Killeely (Clare) - 7,187 per 100,000
Phoenix Park (Dublin) - 6,649 cases per 100,000
Ballymahon (Longford) - 6,649 cases per 100,000
Streamstown (Westmeath) - 6,084 cases per 100,000
Ballygall B - (Dublin) - 5,776 cases per 100,000
Kilbeggan - (Westmeath) - 5,361 cases per 100,000
Tibradden (Dublin) - 5,310 cases per 100,000
Fermoy Urban (Cork) - 5,198 cases per 100,000
Cams (Roscommon) - 5,095 cases per 100,000
Shinrone (Offaly) - 4,663 cases per 100,000
Whitehall (Dublin) - 4,340 cases per 100,000
Carrigatogher (Tipperary) - 4,273 cases per 100,000
Killmokea (Wexford) - 4,220 cases per 100,000
Ballyboggan (Monaghan) - 4,166 cases per 100,000
Bellanode (Monaghan) - 4,013 cases per 100,000
Kilmeena (Mayo) - 3,174 cases per 100,000
Cavan Town Rural (Cavan) - 3,166 cases per 100,000
Belmullet (Mayo) - 3,070 cases per 100,000
Clondalkin Monastery (Dublin) - 2,960 cases per 100,000
Roscommon Urban (Roscommon) - 2,901 cases per 100,000
Killaloe (Clare) - 2,822 cases per 100,000
Terenure C (Dublin) - 2,804 per 100,000
Roscrea (Tipperary) - 2,585 cases per 100,000
Termonfeckin (Louth) - 2,567 cases per 100,000
Airport (Dublin) - 2,510 cases per 100,000
Bohernabreena (Dublin) - 2,424 cases per 100,000
Ballygall C (Dublin) - 2,385 per 100,000
Ayrfield (Dublin) - 2,358 cases per 100,000
Kimmage C (Dublin) - 2,333 cases per 100,000
Chapelizod (Dublin) - 2,290 cases per 100,000
Edenderry Urban (Offaly) - 2,256 cases per 100,000
Virginia (Cavan) - 2,136 cases per 100,000
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on