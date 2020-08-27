2020 Macra na Feirme FBD Young Farmer of the Year deadline extended to September 4

The search for the 22nd Macra na Feirme FBD Young Farmer of the Year has been extended until Friday September 4th. Organised by Macra na Feirme and supported by the IFA, there are additional awards on offer alongside the main prize this year.

Young farmers involved in sectors such as Dairy, Drystock (beef and sheep), Land Mobility and Other Enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage) are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2020 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

“FBD Insurance is delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Macra na Feirme and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards. We are proud to support an award that celebrates the achievements of young farmers and their contribution to farming. I wish all of the applicants the very best in this competition and urge all eligible young farmers to take part and to showcase the next generation of farming talent in Ireland. Everyone at FBD is looking forward to seeing the levels of enterprise management and innovation on display from this year’s entrants” said John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer, FBD Insurance.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition run by Macra na Feirme is an important event that showcases the best young talent we have in the sector.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for farmers starting out on their careers to pit their skills against their peers and to have their ambitions and vision tested by judges. Once again, we have a high calibre of contestant, which reflects the level of interest in the sector” Cullinan said.

Tim Cullinan said a key part of IFA’s pre-Budget submission is the continued development of the sector by encouraging inter-generational transfer of farms.

Macra na Feirme President Thomas Duffy said “every year the standard and calibre of entries demonstrates the best in farming. The proud tradition of the competition is in showcasing the best young people in farming and the challenges they have overcome.”

You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting https://www.macra.ie/ youngfarmer. Deadline extended until Friday September 4th.