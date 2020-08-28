Property marking taking place in Ballinamore
Get your property marked as part of an anti-theft initiative.
Leitrim County Council in association with An Garda Siochána will hold a Property Marking Event at the Tesco overflow carpark on Tuesday 2nd September 6 pm till 8 pm.
Personal property like trailers, quads, machinery and tools, can be marked with your eircode.
This free service acts as a deterrent to theft.
Steel, Aluminium, Plastic, Wood, and Carbon Fibre can be marked in this manner.
Get your property marked at this event and please remember to bring your eircode.
