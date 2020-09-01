Class sent home from Primary School after positive Covid-19 test

A primary school in Dublin has sent home one of its senior classes after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school's principal stated that the "case originated outside the school" and that pupils have been sent home as a precaution.In an email to parents, the school asked students in the class to remain home and restrict their movements for 14 days.

The principal added that while the school will be informing parents of this first event, "we will not be informing of each individual further cases unless instructed by public health to do so". The school reopened last Wednesday and is following public health advice.

It is understood the school will facilitate learning from home for the affected students with live zoom lessons over the next two weeks. The principal has commended public health officials who acted speedily on this matter

A spokesperson for the HSE said it cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved.

Also read: Leaving Cert 2020 to recognised exceptional students