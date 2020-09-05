New Freephone number and website for MSLETB

Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) has launched a new freephone number, website, and marketing campaign.



The new number, 1800 100 100 will be free to call and manned Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.



Tom Grady, Chief Executive of MSLETB, said: “We’re delighted to launch our new freephone and website. The new number and website mean that everyone in Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim can access information about education and training in the region by simply dialling a number or accessing our website.



“The aim of the number, the website, and the marketing campaign we will be running over the next few weeks is to make everyone in the region aware of the opportunities that are available to them – interested in any of our education and training part-time or full-time courses or services, a student who has just completed the Leaving Cert and would like to access courses, an employer looking to upskill your staff members, or you’re looking for a career change.



“MSLETB is the largest body with statutory responsibility for education and training in the region – and we want to highlight the breadth of learning opportunities available to every community in each of the three counties.

“As an integral part of our communities, we deliver educational services to 30,000 children, young people, and adults through our nineteen schools, twelve Further Education and Training Centres, five Youthreach Centres and two Training Centres.

“We are responsive to the needs of learners, employers, and communities across the counties of Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim, and aim to provide a positive experience for our learners in a professional, caring and collaborative environment.



“We understand that due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is a difficult and challenging time for everyone, and we also know the transformative power of education.

“No matter how big or small a query is, we’re encouraging people to get in touch with us and we’ll help point them in the right direction.”

Councillor Mary Bohan, Chairperson of the MSLETB Board said: “This is an innovative new initiative that will help people across the region get information and access the services of Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board.”

For further information on MSLETB, visit www.msletb.ie.



Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) provide a wide range of educational services to around 30,000 students and learners on an annual basis across the counties of Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.



MSLETB’s educational and training provision includes second-level schools, further education colleges and a range of adult and further education centres delivering education and training programmes, Post Leaving Certificate Courses (PLCs), Youthreach centres, Outdoor Education, Youth Services, Music Generation, Apprenticeships and Traineeships. MSLETB is also responsible for Youth Services and Music Generation.

