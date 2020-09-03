Can you vote? Get on the register for 2021/2022

If you need to get on the register to vote or want to change any details - you have to November 25 to get your documents in.

Leitrim County Council is responsible for the Register of Electors for the County of Leitrim. The Draft Register of Electors 2021/2022 is now being prepared and will be published on 1st November, 2020. You have until 25th November, 2020 to make sure your name is on the Register. The Final Register is published on 1st February 2021 and comes into force on 15th February, 2021 and is used at every election and referendum held during the following 12 months.

Persons aged 18 years or over on 15th February 2021, and ordinarily resident in County Leitrim on 1st September, 2020, are entitled to be included on the Register. A person may be registered for one address only.

The Draft Register of Electors (Pink paper) will be published on 1st November, 2020 and copies will be available for inspection at County Council Offices, Libraries, Garda Stations and Post Offices for inspection up to 25th November, 2020.

It is advisable for everybody to check the register during this period to make sure that all eligible members of the household are correctly registered. A new Register is prepared each year, however being on the existing Register does not guarantee that you will be included in the new Register.

Are you Registered?

You can check if your name is on the current Register of Electors and also that your Registration Details are correct by logging onto www.checktheregister.ie. The current Live Register (WHITE PAPER) is also available for checking at County Council Offices, Libraries, Garda Stations and Post Offices.

How to Register?

Eligible persons wishing to apply to have their name entered on the new Register or to have their registration details corrected should complete the necessary application form and return it to Leitrim County Council not later than 1st November, 2020. The closing date for Postal Voters/Special Voters is 25th November, 2020. The forms are available to download from our website www.leitrimcoco.ie or by contacting our Customer Services Team (email: customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie ).

After the publication of the Draft Register on 1st November, 2020 - Claims for additions, deletions or corrections of names must be made by 25th November, 2020 on Form RFA1 and these are determined by the County Register at Revision Courts held in the local electoral areas usually in early December. Interested parties are notified of the outcome of the Revision Courts.

YOU CANNOT VOTE IF YOUR NAME IS NOT ON THE REGISTER OF ELECTORS

Special Voters List

If you have a physical illness or physical disability that is likely to continue for the duration (12 months from 15th February, 2021) of the Register and you are ordinarily resident in a hospital, in a nursing/carehome or similar institution, you should now apply for inclusion in the Special Voters List.

You should obtain an application Form SV1 from Leitrim County Council and return same to us no later than 25th November, 2019, in order to be included in the Special Voters List of the Register of Electors for 2021/2022.

Postal Voters List

(a) Postal Voters List for Electors with a physical illness or physical disability

If you have a physical illness or physical disability and you wish to vote by post from your home, you should apply now to go on the Postal Voters List. You may only apply for entry on this List, if:

(i) you are unable to go in person to vote at your polling station due to physical illness or physical disability; and

(ii) the illness or disability is likely to continue for the duration (12 months from 15th February 2021) of the Register to which the application relates.

You should obtain Application Form PV1 (Blue) from Leitrim County Council and return it to us not later than 25th November, 2020 in order to be included in the Disabled Postal Voters List of the Register of Electors for 2020/2021.

(b) Postal Voters List for Electors unable to vote at their polling station due to circumstances of occupation/education:

If you are likely to be unable to go in person on polling day to vote at your polling station because of the circumstances of occupation, service or employment, you may apply for entry in the postal voters list

An elector participating on a full time basis on an educational course of study at an educational institution in the State and who is likely to be unable to go in person on polling day to vote at his or her polling station, may also apply to be included in the postal voters list.

Applicants should submit completed Application Form PV2 (coloured yellow) to Leitrim County Council (see address at bottom of notice) not later than 25th November, 2020.

(c) Postal Voters List for Electors unable to vote at their polling station due to circumstance of their detention in a prison pursuant to an order of a court:

You may apply for entry in the postal voters list if you are likely to be unable to go in person on polling day at an election or referendum to vote at your polling station because of the circumstance of your detention in prison pursuant to an order of a court.

Applicants should submit completed Form RFG to Leitrim County Council not later than 25th November, 2020.

Further information and application forms are available from the Corporate Services Section, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, to whom completed Application Forms should be returned on or before 25th November, 2020. Enquiries to Customer Services (071) 9620005 Email: customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie

Also read: Gallery - well known local pub up for sale