Donegal TD to be selected as new Agriculture Minister

The North West is set to have a minister in Dáil Eireann. Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has been nominated as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Fianna Fáil TD will succeed Dara Calleary, who resigned last month over his attendance at the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Galway.

Mr McConalogue is the third person to take on the role since the Government came to power in June. Barry Cowen was sacked in July following the controversy over a drink-driving ban he received four years ago.

James Browne will succeed Mr McConalogue as Minister of State at the Department of Justice.

The Taoiseach said Mr McConalogue will discharge his role with distinction, saying he had a broad knowledge of agricultural issues.

Mr McConalogue has been familiar with agricultural issues, as he was Fianna Fáil's spokesman on the portfolio in the previous Dáil. From a farming background, he was educated at Carndonagh Community School before going on to study at UCD where he studied Economics, Politics and History.

