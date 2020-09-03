A school near the Limerick border closes due to Covid

A NATIONAL school located close to the Limerick county bounds has closed "immediately" as a number of staff members are close contacts of a case of Covid-19, the Leader has learned.

A text from the school to parents this Wednesday - seen by the Limerick Leader - reads: "We have been advised by the HSE that a number of staff members have been identified as close contacts of a case of Covid-19."

It goes on to say that, "On that basis they have to be excluded from school. It is not possible for the school to remain open without any permanent member of staff so unfortunately the school will have to close immediately".

The school hopes to reopen next week. It stressed that "this has no implications for students and no pupil has been identified as a close contact to date".

"We regret the closure of the school but we are obliged to follow the HSE guidelines," concludes the text message.

Separately, a number of pupils have been sent home from a primary school in west Dublin following a positive case of Covid-19 this Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a primary school in southwest Dublin sent a classroom of pupils home for two weeks on Tuesday following a confirmed case.